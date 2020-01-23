S. Illinois holds off N. Iowa for a 68-66 win

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP)Lance Jones scored 20 points and Barret Benson scored 13 with six rebounds and Southern Illinois beat Northern Iowa 68-66 on Wednesday.

Jones’ basket gave Southern Illinois a 63-57 lead with 2:21 remaining. AJ Green’s 3-pointer brought the Panthers within 67-66. On the Salukis following possession, Green came up with a steal against Trent Brown, but he missed a jump shot with two seconds left and time expired.

Marcus Domask and Trent Brown each scored 11 for the Salukis (10-10, 4-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Southern Illinois has won four of its last six.

Trae Berhow led Northern Iowa (16-3, 5-2) with 22 points and nine rebounds. Green and Austin Phyfe each scored 16 and Phyfe grabbed 10 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞