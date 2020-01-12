S. Alabama defense stifles cold-shooting Little Rock 52-43

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP)Chad Lott scored 14 points, Josh Ajayi added 13 and South Alabama’s defense helped the Jaguars upend Little Rock 52-43 on Saturday.

South Alabama forced a season-high 24 turnovers with nine steals and four blocked shots and held Little Rock without a field goal for the last six minutes, dropping the Sun Belt Conference leaders into a three-way tie for first.

Trhae Mitchell had nine points with eight rebounds for South Alabama (11-7, 4-3) and John Pettway had six steals, five after halftime.

Little Rock (11-7, 5-2) led 22-17 at halftime, but the Jaguars opened the second half 15-7 and never trailed again.

Marko Lukic had 16 points for the Trojans while Ruot Monyyong added 11 points and 10 rebounds for his sixth-straight double-double. Jaizec Lottie addded eight points and six assists.

Ben Coupet Jr., averaging 12.6 ppg., was held to three points on 1-for-7 shooting as the Trojans shot a season-low 34% (16-for-47).

South Alabama faces Georgia State at home on Thursday. Arkansas-Little Rock plays Coastal Carolina on the road on Thursday.

