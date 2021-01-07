Ryuny leads San Francisco over Portland 88-64

FARGO, N.D. (AP)Rocky Kreuser tallied 19 points and 11 rebounds to lift North Dakota State to an 80-66 win over Omaha on Saturday night.

Sam Griesel had 18 points for North Dakota State (6-6, 4-0 Summit League), which won its fourth straight game. Maleeck Harden-Hayes added 14 points. Grant Nelson had 11 points, eight rebounds and four blocks.