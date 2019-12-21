Ryan seals Chattanooga win over UNC Asheville, 68-64

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP)Matt Ryan scored six points in the final 20 seconds to allow Chattanooga to escape UNC Asheville with a 68-64 victory on Saturday afternoon.

Devon Baker pulled Asheville even, 60-60, with a 3-pointer with 1:57 remaining, but David Jean-Baptiste put the Mocs in front with a pair of free throws. Ryan hit a jumper with :19 remaining for a four-point advantage, but Tajion Jones hit a 3 to make it 64-63 with :10 left, then fouled Ryan, who knocked down both free throws. After Trent Stephney hit the second of two free throws, Ryan again knocked down a pair from the line to clinch the victory.

Ryan hit 7 of 9 from the line and finished with a team-high 15 points for Chattanooga (8-5), adding a half-dozen rebounds and three assists. Ramon Vila and Maurice Commander each added 11 points.

Lavar Batts Jr. paced UNC Asheville (6-5) with 17 points. Baker and Jones each added 13 points and Coty Jude contributed 10.