Rutgers looks to make up for lost time vs. Clemson

Two teams who haven’t exactly been traditional staples in the NCAA Tournament will meet Friday when Clemson and Rutgers play a first-round game on Friday night in Indianapolis.

No. 7 seed Clemson (16-7) will be making its third NCAA Tournament appearance in 11 years under coach Brad Brownell, while No. 10 seed Rutgers (15-11) will be returning for the first time in 30 years.

“It’s a chance to dance,” fifth-year Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said. “It’s a good time to be a Scarlet Knight.”

The winner advances to a second-round game against No. 2 seed Houston or No. 15 seed Cleveland State.

The last time the Tigers made the NCAA Tournament, in 2018, they advanced to the Sweet 16 before losing to Kansas.

This season, Clemson won six of its last eight games, but lost to No. 13 seed Miami in its Atlantic Coast Conference tournament opener last week in Greensboro, N.C. Despite that defeat, the Tigers earned a higher seed than ACC tournament champion Georgia Tech and received the third-highest seed among the league’s seven NCAA Tournament teams.

“This is a great reward for our players, for all their hard work, their togetherness and their performance,” Brownell said. “It’s an exciting time, a fun time. The teams you’re playing are all really good. A lot of times these games come down to a couple of possessions.”

Clemson posted eight victories this season against teams that made the NCAA Tournament, tying the program’s 1996-97 team for the most in school history. The Tigers enter the tournament ranked No. 41 in the NET, 25th in strength of schedule and have posted an ACC-best four nonconference victories against Power 5 teams.

The Tigers are 2-1 all-time against Rutgers, but haven’t played the Scarlet Knights since posting a 76-58 victory during the 2015-16 season in Las Vegas.

Clemson is led by senior forward Aamir Simms, who paced the Tigers this season in scoring (13.3), rebounding (6.2) and assists (2.7). A second-team All-ACC selection, Simms has 15 double-figure scoring games this season, including three contests with at least 20 points.

Junior forward Hunter Tyson averages 7.4 points and 4.3 rebounds and is shooting a career-best 41.7 percent from 3-point range.

Clemson defeated two teams that won conference championships — Alabama and Morehead State — as well as Big Ten opponents Purdue and Maryland.

“I’ve gotten a chance to watch them (Clemson) play a few times,” Pikiell said. “They won a couple of games in our league, too. They’re going to be a very challenging team, but we’ve been challenged in our league, too. It’s going to be an awesome game.

“We’re a confident group. When we defend and rebound, we can play with anybody.”

Third-team All-Big Ten pick Ron Harper Jr. leads the Scarlet Knights with a 15.4 scoring average after posting seven 20-point games. He’s complemented by Jacob Young (14.4 ppg) and Geo Baker (10.1 ppg), and Myles Johnson, who averages 8.3 points per game while also leading the team with 8.7 rebounds per game.

Each were key contributors as the Scarlet Knights snapped the longest NCAA Tournament drought among all Power 5 teams. Rutgers’ schedule was rated the seventh-toughest in the nation, according to KenPom.

“I’m just real proud and happy for our university,” Pikiell said. “We got through this whole year COVID-free without a pause, and now they get rewarded and get a chance to play for a national championship.”

