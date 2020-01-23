Russell scores 23 to lift Rhode Island over Duquesne 77-55

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP)Fatts Russell had 23 points as Rhode Island routed Duquesne 77-55 on Wednesday night.

Jeff Dowtin had 17 points for Rhode Island (13-5, 5-1 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fifth straight win. Tyrese Martin added 13 points and 11 rebounds and Cyril Langevine had five assists.

Russell, who entered ranked third in the conference at 19.2 points per game, made a 3-pointer in transition to cap Rhode Island’s 12-0 run for a 46-41 lead.

Marcus Weathers had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Dukes (15-3, 5-1), whose five-game win streak came to an end. Michael Hughes, ranked third nationally in blocked shots, had three blocks and Maceo Austin had 10 rebounds. Sincere Carry, who was second on the Dukes in scoring heading into the contest with 11 points per game, was held to three points.

Weathers scored 12 points in the first half as Duquesne led 38-30 at the break. The Dukes’ 17 points in the second half was a season low for the team.

