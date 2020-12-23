Rush lifts Fairleigh Dickinson past Fairfield 69-65

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP)Brandon Rush scored a career-high 28 points on 7-of-10 shooting from 3-point range and Fairleigh Dickinson edged Fairfield 69-65 on Tuesday.

Rush, who also had seven rebounds, made 1 of 2 foul shots with 12 seconds left to clinch the win.

Jahlil Jenkins had 13 points for Fairleigh Dickinson (2-6), which snapped its four-game road losing streak. Elyjah Williams added seven rebounds and five assists.

Jake Wojcik had 12 points for the Stags (1-8). Jalen Leach and Taj Benning added 11 points apiece.

