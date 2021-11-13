Ruffin leads Portland St. past Evergreen State 100-44

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Marlon Ruffin had 18 points to lead five Portland State players in double figures as the Vikings routed Evergreen State 100-44 on Friday night.

James Jean-Marie added 15 points for the Vikings. Gio Nelson chipped in 13, Paris Dawson scored 10 and Hayden Curtiss had 10. Jean-Marie also had 10 rebounds.

It was the first time this season Portland State scored at least 100 points.

Mitch Wetmore had 12 points for the Geoducks. LaBrandon Price added five steals. Austin Curry had eight rebounds.

