Rucker scores 22 to carry Army over Lehigh 77-55

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Nevadans bid farewell to former U.S. Senator Harry Reid Saturday during a memorial at The Smith Center for Performing Arts in Las Vegas. President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama are among the dignitaries who were in attendance. Biden is one of the speakers and Obama gave the eulogy.

Reid, who was 82, lost his four-year battle with pancreatic cancer on Dec. 28, closing the final chapter on an incredible life journey that took him from his humble beginnings in Searchlight, Nevada to becoming the U.S. Senate majority leader, one of the country's most powerful political positions.