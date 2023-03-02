WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP)Jalen Rucker scored 32 points, including all 12 of Army’s points in overtime, as the Black Knights took down Boston University 71-69 on Thursday night in the Patriot League Tournament.

Rucker hit the 3-pointer with 25 seconds in regulation that forced overtime and then kept rolling. His layup with 1:03 to play in OT gave Army a 66-64 lead and his two free throws with six seconds left iced it as the Terriers hit a 3-pointer as time ran out.

Rucker was 11 of 21 shooting, including 2 for 6 from distance, and went 8 for 9 from the line for the Black Knights (17-15). Rucker scored his 12 overtime points while shooting 3 of 3 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line. Coleton Benson finished 3 of 9 from 3-point range and 7 for 7 from the line to add 16 points. Ethan Roberts recorded nine points and shot 3 for 11, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Walter Whyte finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Terriers (15-17). Boston University also got 13 points from Jonas Harper. In addition, Fletcher Tynen finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.