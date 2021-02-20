Ross scores 31 to carry Iona past MAAC leader Monmouth 88-65

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP)Isaiah Ross scored 31 points, hitting five 3-pointers, as Iona swept league-leading Monmouth 88-65 on Saturday night.

Iona edged Monmouth 91-86 on Friday. Saturday’s game was originally scheduled as the first conference game of the season only to be rescheduled multiple times.

Asante Gist added 15 points for Iona (8-5, 6-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Dylan van Eyck added 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Ryan Myers had 12 points.

Deion Hammond had 16 points for the Hawks (10-7, 10-6). Myles Foster and Melik Martin each added 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES