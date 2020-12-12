Ross scores 30 to carry Iona over Fairfield 70-42

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP)Isaiah Ross had 30 points as Iona easily beat Fairfield 70-42 on Friday night.

It was the first Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

Dylan van Eyck had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Iona (2-2). Asante Gist added 13 points. Berrick JeanLouis had seven rebounds.

Taj Benning had 16 points for the Stags (0-5). Caleb Green added 10 points. Supreme Cook had seven rebounds.

Jesus Cruz, the Stags’ leading scorer heading into the contest at 13.0 points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 5).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery