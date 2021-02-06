Ross scores 24 to lead Pepperdine past Portland 91-70

NCAA Men's Basketball
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP)Colbey Ross scored 24 points with 12 assists as Pepperdine defeated Portland 91-70 on Saturday.

Three Pepperdine players posted double-doubles as Kessler Edwards had 11 points and 10 rebounds and Kene Chukwuka had 10 points and 10 boards. Sedrick Altman scored 13 points for Pepperdine (8-8, 4-3 West Coast Conference). Jade’ Smith added 13 points and six rebounds.

The Waves led 47-35 at the half and shot 51% for the game, making 35 field goals (11 from 3-point range) to 24 field goals for Portland.

Ahmed Ali had 19 points for the Pilots (6-12, 0-9), whose losing streak stretched to 10 games. Latrell Jones added 16 points. Eddie Davis had 15 points.

Pepperdine defeated Portland 80-65 on Jan. 16.

