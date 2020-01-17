Closings & Delays
Ross scores 20 as Pepperdine beats Loyola Marymount, 75-67

NCAA Men's Basketball
MALIBU, Calif. (AP)

Skylar Chavez had 15 points and seven rebounds for Pepperdine (9-9, 2-2 West Coast Conference). Kameron Edwards added 13 points and seven rebounds. Kessler Edwards had 12 points and eight rebounds.

Erik Johansson had 19 points for the Lions (7-11, 1-3). Jordan Bell added 14 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks. Eli Scott had 10 points and six assists.

Pepperdine takes on Saint Mary’s at home on Saturday. Loyola Marymount plays San Francisco on the road on Saturday.

