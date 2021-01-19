Rollins scores 25 to lead Toledo past Central Michigan 89-72

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP)Ryan Rollins had a season-high 25 points as Toledo topped Central Michigan 89-72 on Tuesday night for its seventh straight home victory.

Marreon Jackson had 15 points, nine assists and six rebounds for Toledo (12-4, 7-1 Mid-American Conference). Spencer Littleson added 14 points, and JT Shumate had 13 points and four blocks. Rollins made 11 of 14 shots and grabbed seven rebounds.

Travon Broadway Jr. scored a career-high 27 points and had seven rebounds for the Chippewas (6-8, 2-5). Meikkel Murray scored a season-high 20 points and had 10 rebounds. Malik Muhammad had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

