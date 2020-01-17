Closings & Delays
Roland leads Northeastern over Coll. Of Charleston 79-76

NCAA Men's Basketball
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)Jordan Roland had nine of his 33 points in the final three minutes and Northeastern edged College of Charleston 79-76 on Thursday night.

Bolden Brace had 19 points and 11 rebounds for Northeastern (10-8, 4-2 Colonial Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive road victory.

Grant Riller had 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists – the first triple-double in program history – for the Cougars (11-8, 5-2). Sam Miller scored a career-high 20 points and Zep Jasper had 13 points.

Roland hit a jumper and Brace made a 3-pointer before Roland added a layup to give Northeastern, which trailed by 15 with minutes to play, its first lead since midway through the first half at 72-70 with 1:23 remaining. Riller tied it 22 seconds later but Roland answered with a 3 to take the lead for good. After Riller made a layup to make it 77-76 with 11 seconds remaining, Roland made two free throws and Riller missed a potential tying pull-up 3 from NBA range.

Northeastern takes on UNC Wilmington on the road on Saturday. College of Charleston plays Hofstra at home on Saturday.

