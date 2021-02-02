Rogers, Spasojevic lead UMBC over NJIT 75-71

NEWARK, N.J. (AP)Darnell Rogers had 17 points to lead five Maryland-Baltimore County players in double figures as the Retrievers narrowly beat NJIT 75-71 on Tuesday.

Dimitrije Spasojevic added 13 points, R.J. Eytle-Rock chipped in 12 and Jacob Boonyasith and Brandon Horvath each had 10 for UMBC (11-4, 7-3 America East Conference). Spasojevic and Eytle-Rock each posted seven rebounds.

Zach Cooks had 21 points and six rebounds for the Highlanders (6-8, 5-7). Dylan O’Hearn added 16 points and Diego Willis had six rebounds.

The Retrievers evened the season series against the Highlanders with the win. NJIT defeated Maryland-Baltimore County 69-65 on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

