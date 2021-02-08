Rogers scores 14 to lift UMBC over Stony Brook 60-48

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP)Darnell Rogers scored 14 points as Maryland-Baltimore County beat Stony Brook 60-48 on Monday.

L.J. Owens and Brandon Horvath each added 13 points for UMBC (13-4, 9-3 America East Conference). R.J. Eytle-Rock had 11 points and seven rebounds. Rogers shot 4 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Mouhamadou Gueye had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Seawolves (8-10, 6-6).

The Retrievers improve to 2-0 against the Seawolves for the season. UMBC defeated Stony Brook 71-65 on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES