EASTON, Pa. (AP)Matt Rogers scored 14 points as American beat Lafayette 60-47 on Friday night.

Johnny O’Neil added 12 points, 10 rebounds, three steals, and three blocks for the Eagles (9-3).

CJ Fulton finished with 12 points and six assists for the Leopards (2-12). Lafayette also got 10 points and two steals from Leo O’Boyle.

Both teams play on Monday. American hosts Loyola (MD) and Lafayette hosts Army.

