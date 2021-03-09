Rogers leads Cal Poly past CS Fullerton in Big West opener

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (AP)Colby Rogers tied his career high with 21 points as Cal Poly beat Cal State Fullerton 87-82 a Big West Conference tournament first-round matchup on Tuesday night.

Alimamy Koroma had 18 points for Cal Poly (4-19), Tuukka Jaakkola and Keith Smith each scored 10 and Smith distributed six assists.

Landis Spivey had 17 points for the Titans (6-10), Tory San Antonio scored 16 points and Dante Maddox 15. Titans leading Tray Maddox Jr., struggled with a 2-for-14 shooting performance.

