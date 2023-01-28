ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)Matt Rogers scored 18 points and American beat Navy 73-69 on Saturday.

Rogers finished 9 of 9 from the floor for the Eagles (14-7, 6-4 Patriot League). Elijah Stephens scored 12 points and added seven assists. Colin Smalls had 10 points.

Sean Yoder finished with 19 points and six rebounds for the Midshipmen (11-11, 4-6). Christian Jones added 14 points and three steals. Tyler Nelson had eight points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.