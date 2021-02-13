Rodgers scores 27 to lift Kennesaw St. over Stetson 83-75

NCAA Men's Basketball
KENNESAW, Ga. (AP)Spencer Rodgers had 27 points as Kennesaw State ended its 14-game losing streak, getting past Stetson 83-75 on Saturday.

Kasen Jennings had 17 points for Kennesaw State (4-16, 1-11 Atlantic Sun Conference). Chris Youngblood added 14 points and seven rebounds. Terrell Burden had 10 points.

Rob Perry had 23 points for the Hatters (8-11, 5-7). Christiaan Jones added 15 points and 16 rebounds. Stephan Swenson had 13 points.

The Owls leveled the season series against the Hatters with the win. Stetson defeated Kennesaw State 74-61 on Friday.

