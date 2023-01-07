RICHMOND, Va. (AP)Tyler Burton led Richmond with 23 points and Jason Roche scored the game-winning 3-pointer with eight seconds left as the Spiders beat Duquesne 75-73 on Saturday night.

Burton also contributed eight rebounds for the Spiders (9-7, 2-1 Atlantic 10). Neal Quinn added 13 points while going 3 of 7 and 7 of 13 from the free throw line, and he also had nine rebounds. Isaiah Bigelow was 4 of 6 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Rodney Gunn Jr. led the way for the Dukes (12-5, 2-2) with 16 points. Jimmy Clark III added 12 points for Duquesne. Joe Reece also had 11 points.

Quinn scored 11 second-half points. Richmond outscored Duquesne by 17 points over the final half.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Wednesday. Richmond visits Davidson and Duquesne travels to play Saint Joseph’s (PA).

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.