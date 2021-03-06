Rocak leads UC San Diego over CS Fullerton 85-78

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO (AP)Toni Rocak scored a season-high 26 points and UC San Diego topped Cal State Fullerton 85-78 on Saturday.

Rocak made 12 of 16 shots and added seven rebounds. Mikey Howell had 17 points and 13 assists for UC San Diego (7-10, 4-10 Big West Conference). Gabe Hadley added 12 points. Jake Killingsworth had 11 points.

Tray Maddox Jr. scored a career-high 30 points for the Titans (6-9, 5-9). Tory San Antonio added 12 points and eight rebounds. Vincent Lee had 12 points.

The Tritons improve to 2-0 against the Titans for the season. UC San Diego defeated Cal State Fullerton 89-85 last Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES