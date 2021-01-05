Robinson scores 33 to carry Fresno St. over Wyoming 81-61

FRESNO, Calif. (AP)Orlando Robinson had a career-high 33 points on 12-of-16 shooting plus 13 rebounds as Fresno State routed Wyoming 81-61 on Monday night.

Christian Gray had 17 points and nine rebounds for Fresno State (3-3, 1-3 Mountain West Conference). Deon Stroud added 11 points.

Marcus Williams had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Cowboys (7-2, 1-1), whose six-game win streak came to an end. Kwane Marble II added 14 points. Hunter Maldonado had 11 points.

Wyoming defeated Fresno State 78-74 on Saturday.

