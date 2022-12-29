CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)Pat Robinson III’s 19 points off of the bench led College of Charleston to an 89-61 victory against Hampton on Thursday night.

Robinson added five rebounds for the Cougars (13-1). Ante Brzovic scored 15 points and added three steals. Raekwon Horton shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points. The Cougars prolonged their winning streak to 12 games.

Marquis Godwin led the way for the Pirates (3-10) with 18 points. Russell Dean added 15 points for Hampton. In addition, Jordan Nesbitt had nine points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Charleston took the lead with 16:08 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 56-36 at halftime, with Robinson racking up 13 points. Charleston pulled away with a 14-3 run in the second half to extend a 21-point lead to 32 points. They outscored Hampton by eight points in the final half, as Horton led the way with a team-high seven second-half points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Charleston visits Towson and Hampton travels to play UNC Wilmington.

—

