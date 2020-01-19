Robinson lifts Fresno St. past Wyoming 65-50

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP)Orlando Robinson scored 19 points, New Williams added 16 and Fresno State beat Wyoming 65-50 on Saturday.

Nate Grimes grabbed 12 rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-12, 2-5 Mountain West Conference), who outrebounded the Cowboys 44-30 and held them to 16 first-half points.

Jake Hendricks hit 4 of 11 3-pointers and scored 12 points for Wyoming (5-15, 0-8), which has lost six straight. Kwane Marble II scored 12 points and Hunter Maldonado had eight rebounds.

Fresno State matches up against Colorado State on the road on Wednesday. Wyoming matches up against San Diego State on the road on Tuesday.

