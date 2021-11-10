Robinson leads W. Carolina past Bowling Green 79-71 in OT

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP)Nick Robinson tallied 15 points and 13 rebounds as Western Carolina got past Bowling Green 79-71 in overtime on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Joe Petrakis added 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Catamounts.

Cam Bacote had 12 points for Western Carolina. Tyler Harris added 11 points.

Daeqwon Plowden had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Falcons. Myron Gordon added 10 points. Joe Reece had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

