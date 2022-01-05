Robinson carries W. Carolina over The Citadel 94-90 in OT

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP)Nick Robinson had 19 points as Western Carolina edged The Citadel 94-90 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Marcus Banks added 18 points, Vonterius Woolbright scored 17 and Tyler Harris had 16 for the Catamounts. Harris had 11 rebounds.

The game marked the first Southern Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

Tyler Moffe had 19 points for the Bulldogs (6-6, 0-1 Southern Conference). David Maynard added 17 points and seven rebounds. Rudy Fitzgibbons had 15 points. Stephen Clark had a career-high six blocks plus 12 points.

