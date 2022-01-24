Robinson, Burden lead Kennesaw State past Jacksonville 76-68

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP)Demond Robinson had 16 points to lead five Kennesaw State players in double figures as the Owls topped Jacksonville 76-68 on Monday night.

Terrell Burden added 14 points, Jamir Moultrie chipped in 13, Spencer Rodgers scored 11 and Isaiah Reddish had 10 for Kennesaw State (9-9, 4-1 Atlantic Sun).

Mike Marsh had 17 points for the Dolphins. Kevion Nolan added 12 points, nine assists and six rebounds, and Osayi Osifo had 12 points and eight rebounds.

