MACON, Ga. (AP)Kamar Robertson scored 23 points as Mercer beat Winthrop 77-68 on Saturday.

Robertson also added five rebounds for the Bears (2-2). David Craig added 15 points while going 6 of 7 and 3 of 5 from the free throw line, and they also had 10 rebounds. Jah Quinones shot 5 for 9, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Sin’Cere McMahon led the way for the Eagles (2-3) with 24 points. Kelton Talford added 14 points and eight rebounds for Winthrop. Toneari Lane also recorded 14 points.

NEXT UP

Up next for Mercer is a matchup Monday with Florida State on the road. Winthrop takes on Southern Miss on Tuesday.

