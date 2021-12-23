Roberts scores 26 to power Bradley past UTEP 73-66

NCAA Men's Basketball
EL PASO, Texas (AP)Terry Roberts had a season-high 26 points and added 11 rebounds as Bradley defeated UTEP 73-66 in the Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational on Wednesday night.

Malevy Leons pitched in with 11 points and seven rebounds for the Braves (7-6). Jayson Kent added 10 points.

Keonte Kennedy had 16 points for the Miners (7-5). Souley Boum and Jorell Saterfield both scored 11.

