Roberts scores 20 to carry Stony Brook over Bryant 86-78

BOSQUE FARMS, N.M. (KRQE) – Bosque Farms is ringing in the holiday spirit Saturday night. The village's first Christmas parade drew 200 cars and had floats from Los Lunas.

Organizers say if anybody missed the event, they're planning for an even bigger parade next year. "I know we're a small village, but this is an awesome village. Bosque Farms is awesome and I think they'll be in for an awesome surprise for next year," said organizer Sandy Baca.