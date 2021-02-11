Roberts lifts Georgia St. past Georgia Southern 79-75

ATLANTA (AP)Justin Roberts had 21 points as Georgia State narrowly defeated Georgia Southern 79-75 on Thursday night.

Corey Allen had 19 points and seven rebounds for Georgia State (9-5, 3-4 Sun Belt Conference). Eliel Nsoseme added 14 points and 12 rebounds. Kane Williams had 13 points.

Zack Bryant had 21 points for the Eagles (12-10, 6-7). Gedi Juozapaitis added 17 points. Eric Boone had 11 points.

