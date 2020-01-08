Robbins scores 20 as Drake holds off Loyola-Chicago, 65-62

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP)Liam Robbins scored 20 points, many on key buckets, as Drake stretched its home win streak to nine games, defeating Loyola-Chicago 65-62 on Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs took the lead for good on a 3-pointer by Robbins with 15:48 remaining. Drake led 43-41 at the time and a dunk by Robbins eight minutes later gave the Bulldogs a 58-48 lead.

A jumper by Robbins gave the Bulldogs a 65-60 lead with 1:27 to go and the Bulldogs held on despite not scoring in the final minute.

Anthony Murphy had 11 points and seven rebounds for Drake (12-4, 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference). D.J. Wilkins added 10 points and six rebounds. Roman Penn had 10 assists for the Bulldogs but committed seven turnovers.

Tate Hall had 15 points for the Ramblers (10-6, 2-1). Cameron Krutwig added 14 points and four assists. Keith Clemons had 13 points and five steals.

Drake plays at Valparaiso on Saturday. Loyola has a home game against Evansville on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞