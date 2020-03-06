Robbins carries Drake past Illinois St. 75-65 in MVC tourney

ST. LOUIS (AP)Liam Robbins had 18 points as Drake defeated Illinois State 75-65 in the Missouri Valley Conference Tourney first round on Thursday night.

Anthony Murphy and Garrett Sturtz added 17 points apiece for the Bulldogs (19-13), while Jonah Jackson chipped in 15. Sturtz also had eight rebounds.

Keith Fisher III had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Redbirds (10-21). Antonio Reeves added 13 points. Zach Copeland had 11 points.

