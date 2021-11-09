Robb lifts Eastern Kentucky past Georgetown (KY) 93-63

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP)Cooper Robb scored 21 points as Eastern Kentucky routed Georgetown (Ky.) 93-63 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Michael Moreno had 15 points and nine rebounds for Eastern Kentucky. Tariq Balogun added 11 points and Braxton Beverly had seven assists.

Derrin Boyd had 15 points for the Tigers. Kyran Jones added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Drew LaMont had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

