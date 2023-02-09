JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)Dakota Rivers scored 13 points and sank a 3-pointer with 12 seconds left to rally Florida Gulf Coast to a 68-66 victory over North Florida on Thursday night.

Rivers went 5 of 6 from the field for the Eagles (15-11, 5-8 Atlantic Sun Conference), who snapped a five-game losing streak. Caleb Catto added 12 points and three steals. Chase Johnston finished 5 of 7 from the floor and scored 11.

The Ospreys (10-15, 5-8) were led by Jadyn Parker with 16 points and six rebounds. Jose Placer and Jarius Hicklen scored 13 points apiece. Hicklen added four assists.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Florida Gulf Coast visits Jacksonville, while North Florida hosts Stetson.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.