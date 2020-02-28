Riller carries Coll. Of Charleston over Delaware 80-71

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)Grant Riller had 24 points as College of Charleston topped Delaware 80-71 on Thursday night.

Brevin Galloway had 19 points for College of Charleston (16-13, 10-7 Colonial Athletic Association), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Sam Miller added 16 points and eight rebounds.

College of Charleston totaled 52 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Justyn Mutts had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (20-10, 10-7). Nate Darling added 18 points. Ryan Allen had 12 points.

The Cougars improve to 2-0 against the Fightin’ Blue Hens on the season. College of Charleston defeated Delaware 75-63 on Dec. 30. College of Charleston finishes out the regular season against Drexel at home on Saturday. Delaware finishes out the regular season against UNC Wilmington on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Friday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞