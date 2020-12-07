Rigoni lifts Quinnipiac over New Hampshire 64-58

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP)Brendan McGuire scored 17 points and Tymu Chenery 16 – both career highs – as Quinnipiac rolled past New Hampshire 64-58 in a wire-to-wire win on Sunday.

Jacob Rigoni added 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Bobcats (2-2), Chenery added three blocks. Savion Lewis had six rebounds. Seth Pinkney had a career-high five blocks.

Jayden Martinez had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Wildcats (1-2). Blondeau Tchoukuiengo added 11 points and six rebounds. Marque Maultsby had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery