CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP)Dalen Ridgnal’s 24 points helped Missouri State defeat Northern Iowa 79-67 on Wednesday night.

Ridgnal also contributed 11 rebounds for the Bears (6-7, 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Kendle Moore scored 15 points while going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line. Damien Mayo Jr. finished 6 of 7 from the field to finish with 13 points. Chance Moore also had 13.

Bowen Born led the way for the Panthers (5-8, 1-2) with 23 points. Tytan Anderson added 15 points and six rebounds for Northern Iowa. Michael Duax also put up 10 points.

Missouri State led Northern Iowa 40-29 at the half, with Moore (11 points) the high scorer before the break. Ridgnal scored 16 points in the second half to help lead the way as Missouri State went on to secure a victory, outscoring Northern Iowa by one point in the second half.

NEXT UP

Missouri State takes on Drake at home on Sunday, and Northern Iowa visits Illinois State on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.