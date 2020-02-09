Rider splits season series with Niagara with 73-58 win

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP)Frederick Scott had 17 points as Rider topped Niagara 73-58 on Sunday.

Tyere Marshall had 16 points and four assists for Rider (14-9, 8-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Stevie Jordan added six assists.

Nick MacDonald had 18 points for the Purple Eagles (7-16, 5-7). Greg Kuakumensah added 12 points.

James Towns, who was second on the Purple Eagles in scoring entering the contest with 12 points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 6).

The Broncs leveled the season series against the Purple Eagles with the win. Niagara defeated Rider 70-68 on Jan. 17. Rider takes on Siena on the road on Friday. Niagara faces Canisius at home on Wednesday.

