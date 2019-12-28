Live Now
Riddle carries Morehead St. over Alice Lloyd College 102-46

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP)Malik Riddle had 21 points and Ta’Lon Cooper added 20, both career highs, and Morehead State cruised past Alice Lloyd College 102-46 on Saturday. T

Justin Thomas, who grabbed seven rebounds and dished six assists, also had a career-high with 18 points for the Eagles (6-7) Djimon Henson had his first career-double-double with 18 points and a career-high 11 rebounds. He also had a career-high three blocks.

Thomas and Riddle both had 12 points in the first half on a combined 11 of 17 shooting as the Eagles put up a season-best 48 points to lead by 18.

Morehead State continued to shoot at a good clip in the second half – 53% both halves, but Alice Loyd only shot 20 percent in the second half, going 1 of 11 from 3-point range.

Blake Smith had 13 points for Alice Lloyd College, which was outrebounded 56-31.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

