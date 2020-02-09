Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Ricks leads Abilene Christian in an 84-49 romp past Lamar

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (AP)Payten Ricks scored 21 points and led four players in double-figure scoring as Abilene Christian pummeled Lamar, 84-49 Saturday night for the seventh-straight win in the Southland Conference series.

The Wildcats limited Lamar to just 20 first-half points and held a 28-point lead at intermission.

Clay Gayman and Coryon Mason each scored 13 points for Abilene Christian (13-10, 8-4). Joe Pleasant added 11 points and Airion Simmons came off the bench to grab 12 rebounds.

V.J. Holmes scored 19 points and T.J. Atwood added 11 for Lamar (12-12, 6-7).

Abilene Christian is home to face Houston Baptist on Wednesday. Lamar travels to face Nicholls on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞