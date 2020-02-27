Ricks carries Abilene Christian past Sam Houston St. 85-69

ABILENE, Texas (AP)Payten Ricks had 23 points as Abilene Christian beat Sam Houston State 85-69 on Wednesday night.

Clay Gayman had 13 points for Abilene Christian (18-10, 13-4 Southland Conference), which won its sixth straight game. Kolton Kohl added 12 points.

Dainan Swoope had 17 points for the Bearkats (18-11, 11-7). Zach Nutall added 13 points. Chad Bowie had six rebounds.

The Wildcats leveled the season series against the Bearkats with the win. Sam Houston State defeated Abilene Christian 82-76 on Jan. 22. Abilene Christian takes on Central Arkansas at home on Saturday. Sam Houston State plays Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on the road next Wednesday.

