NEW YORK (AP)Tyler Burton scored 28 points in Richmond’s 71-38 victory against Massachusetts on Tuesday in the opening round of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament.

Burton also had six rebounds and three steals for the Spiders (15-17). Matt Grace shot 5 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to add 13 points. Jason Nelson went 3 of 7 from the field to finish with eight points.

The Minutemen (15-16) were led by RJ Luis, who recorded 12 points and eight rebounds. UMass also got six points from Wildens Leveque. T.J. Weeks also had four points.

Richmond took the lead with 13:57 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Burton led his team in scoring with 19 points in the first half to help put them up 31-18 at the break. Richmond extended its lead to 58-25 during the second half, fueled by a 14-0 scoring run.

