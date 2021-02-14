Richmond ends COVID break, tops D-III St. Mary’s (MD) 90-49

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)Blake Francis scored 17 points as Richmond easily defeated Division III St. Mary’s (MD) 90-49 on Sunday night in the Spiders’ return to action from a 19-day pause for COVID-19 concerns.

Jacob Gilyard added 11 points four steals and three assists for Richmond (11-4). Isaiah Wilson added 10 points. Fourteen players had minutes for Richmond with 11 scoring points. The bench contributed 46 points.

The 90 points were a season best for Richmond, which also registered a season-high 16 3-pointers. Meanwhile, the Spiders forced a season-high 23 turnovers.

Cameron Rucker had 10 points for the Seahawks. Gary Grant added seven points and eight rebounds.

The Spiders resume Atlanic-10 play on Wednesday against VCU.

