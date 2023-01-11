HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP)Tucker Richardson scored 15 points as Colgate beat Boston University 77-71 on Wednesday night.

Richardson added six rebounds, six assists, and four steals for the Raiders (11-7, 5-0 Patriot League). Jeff Woodward added 14 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line, and he also had five rebounds. Ryan Moffatt shot 5 for 11, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds.

Jonas Harper finished with 23 points for the Terriers (9-9, 2-3). Ethan Brittain-Watts added 10 points for Boston University. In addition, Malcolm Chimezie finished with nine points and 11 rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. Colgate hosts Bucknell while Boston University hosts Army.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.