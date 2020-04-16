Rice sophomore guard Trey Murphy transfers to Virginia

NCAA Men's Basketball
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP)Virginia coach Tony Bennett says Trey Murphy III has joined the Cavaliers as a transfer from Rice.

The Durham, North Carolina native will be eligible to practice next season, but will have to wait a year before he can play. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

At Rice, the 6-foot-8 Murphy averaged 13.7 points as a sophomore and made 75 3-pointers. He also made 82.4 % of his free throw attempts and averaged 5.5 rebounds. He converted 43.3% of his field goal attempts, and 36.8% from 3-point territory.

