Rice scores 21 to lift The Citadel over Wofford 77-69

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)Kaiden Rice had 21 points as The Citadel beat Wofford 77-69 on Wednesday night.

Tyler Moffe had 18 points and six rebounds for The Citadel (9-4, 2-4 Southern Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Hayden Brown added 16 points, 14 rebounds and six assists.

Storm Murphy had 16 points for the Terriers (9-5, 6-2), whose four-game winning streak was broken. Messiah Jones added 13 points and Max Klesmit had seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

